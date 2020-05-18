UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Jump More Than 2.0% At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:05 PM

European stocks jump more than 2.0% at open

Europe's main stock markets rallied in opening deals on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdowns around the world

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets rallied in opening deals on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by a further easing of coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

At the opening bell, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 2.

4 percent to 5,938.55 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 2.5 percent to 10,721.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 2.1 percent to 4,368.97.

