European stocks lose momentum after global rally

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) European stocks lost some of their recent momentum on Wednesday while Wall Street also dipped as London failed to pull off a third straight day of record closes.

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies fell back after an intra-day high to lose 0.1 percent on the day.

London this week became the latest global bourse to scale historic heights, following recent records in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Wall Street, propelled also by the prospect of global interest rate cuts owing to easing inflation.

Paris and Frankfurt also stalled in losing around a quarter of one percent while Wall Street was off half of one percent some two hours into trading as investors digested another batch of corporate results and welcomed easing middle East tensions while tracking an unclear interest rates outlook.

The S&P and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also were in the red after losing early modest gains on the back of Asia pushing higher.

forex.com's Fawad Razaqzada cautioned that "one big source of worry for investors is the rising levels of interest payment by the US government, which is not going to be addressed any time soon" as Washington prepares a $70 billion bond auction.

"I certainly wouldn't rule out the possibility of a renewed sell-off in stocks, as much of the existing macro worries are still there," Razaqzada added.

Wall Street got an early fillip with Tesla shares soaring more than 12 percent in morning deals a day after Elon Musk's company vowed to accelerate plans for a more affordable electric car.

"Risk is back on in a broad way," XTB analyst Kathleen Brooks told AFP.

"Earnings reports are doing the talking this week, and so far the results are generally good."

Investors were keenly awaiting Tesla's earnings report following a series of setbacks at the company. While it announced late Tuesday a big profit miss, it vowed to speed up the launch of cheaper vehicles.

Shares in troubled US aviation giant Boeing, hit by recent safety problems, rose initially but were off 1.5 percent mid-session as it posted Wednesday a first-quarter loss of $343 million, which was smaller than analysts had expected.

"There is a measure of relief that the earnings reports from Tesla and Boeing were better than feared," said Briefing.

com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

General Electric, Spotify, and diaper and paper product brand Kimberly-Clark were among the companies posting strong gains after releasing quarterly reports.

microsoft and Alphabet are among the other top firms set to announce their results this week.

Hopes for a strong batch of earnings -- particularly from the crucial tech titans -- have been a key driver of the rally in stocks, helping to offset disappointment that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates as much as hoped this year.

Sentiment was also buoyed as many investors fished for bargains following a recent pullback, while easing Middle East tensions provided additional support.

French luxury giant Kering was a major loser on the day in Paris, giving up seven percent after it issued a profit warning following slumping sales at its flagship Gucci brand.

Oil prices meanwhile receded after jumping Tuesday on a report pointing to another build-up in US inventories that raised questions about demand in the world's top economy.

- Key figures around 1550 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 38,324.90 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.3 percent at 5,055.21

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.2 percent at 15,670.62

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 8,040.40 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 8,091.86 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: Down 0.3 percent at 18,073.62 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 4,987.13

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.4 percent at 38,460.08 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.2 percent at 17,201.27 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,044.82 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 155.10 Yen from 154.83 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0682 from $1.0703

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2427 from $1.2448

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.95 pence from 85.96 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $87.91 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $82.71 per barrel