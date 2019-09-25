UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Lower On Trump Impeachment Move, Trade Fears

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:08 PM

European stocks lower on Trump impeachment move, trade fears

European stocks slid Wednesday after US Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump and the US president renewed trade war fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :European stocks slid Wednesday after US Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump and the US president renewed trade war fears.

The pound meanwhile dropped as British MPs returned to parliament one day after a momentous Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament ahead of Brexit was unlawful.

"Markets have taken a bit of tumble on fears US president Trump could be impeached, while the (UK) drama... is just as intoxicating as the Brexit drama rumbles on," noted Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at trading group Markets.com.

Wall Street, which closed Tuesday with sizeable losses ahead of Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi's widely expected announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry, pushed higher on Wednesday.

Democrats accuse Trump of abuse of power in a reported attempt to pressure the newly-installed president of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation into his lead challenger for the White House, Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter.

Focus in Europe meanwhile was on the UK parliament after Tuesday's Supreme Court judgement dented Johnson's authority, prompting calls for his resignation and casting further doubt on his promise to pull Britain out of the European Union on October 31, come what may.

Concerns over US and British political turmoil added to worries over international trade after Trump ripped into China at the UN, declaring that the time of Beijing's "abuses" of the system was "over".

Touting what he argued were the benefits of his tariff war with China, Trump reiterated his hope that a trade agreement "beneficial to both countries" could be struck.

"But as I said very clearly, I will not accept a bad deal for the American people," he said.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished the day down less than 0.1 percent, while Frankfurt shed 0.6 percent Paris lost 0.8 percent.

"With political storms brewing both sides of the Atlantic, investors found little appetite for riskier assets such as shares," said market analyst Fiona Cincotta at CityIndex.

Oil prices took their own hit, also after data indicated a build-up in US crude inventories.

"Oil markets continue to sell as risk sentiment remains sour after Trump accused China of Currency manipulation, theft of intellectual property and product dumping," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

"Mind you, this is nothing shockingly new but coming on the cusp of trade negotiations, it doesn't exactly suggest he's laying down the welcome mat for the Chinese delegation."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court United Nations Ukraine Europe China Parliament White House European Union Oil Trump Beijing Nancy Paris Frankfurt Lead United Kingdom Brexit May October Democrats Stocks Market Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

5 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

5 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

6 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

6 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

7 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.