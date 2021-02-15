UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Make Positive Start To Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:42 PM

European stocks make positive start to week

Europe's major stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday in a positive start to the week, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.9 percent to 6,649.31 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday in a positive start to the week, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.9 percent to 6,649.31 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.4 percent to 14,104.81 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent at 5,732.44 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution reports AED2.4 billion net prof ..

13 minutes ago

Tsitsipas through to Nadal clash as Berrettini pul ..

5 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Holds Special Lec ..

20 minutes ago

Argentina Declares 3-Day Mourning Due to Ex-Presid ..

5 minutes ago

NCOC approached to include 'Panahgah' workers' as ..

6 minutes ago

Govt committed to masses' welfare: PTI district GS ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.