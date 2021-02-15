European stocks make positive start to week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday in a positive start to the week, with London's FTSE 100 index up 0.9 percent to 6,649.31 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.4 percent to 14,104.81 and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.5 percent at 5,732.44 points.