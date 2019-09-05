European stocks mixed at open 05 September 2019

(@imziishan)

European stock markets diverged in opening deals on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms weakened 0.1 percent to 7,306.38 points compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris benchmark CAC 40 index rose 0.7 percent to 5,568.22 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 advanced 0.6 percent at 12,096.26 points.