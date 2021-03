European stock markets were mixed at the open on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :European stock markets were mixed at the open on Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies slid 0.5 percent to 6,694.11 points.

On the upside, Frankfurt's DAX 30 firmed 0.1 percent to 14,447.57 while Paris was marginally higher at 5,928.13.