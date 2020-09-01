European stocks mixed at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets were mixed in opening deals Tuesday, with London slipping as dealers played catch-up with Frankfurt and Paris following a long holiday weekend.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.

4 percent to 5,939.38 points. The market was closed Monday for a UK public holiday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.8 percent to 13,047.71 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.4 percent at 4,966.96 points.