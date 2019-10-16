European stocks mixed at open

European equities diverged Wednesday at the start of trade, while the British pound dipped after surging the previous day on hopes of a Brexit deal

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies reversed almost 0.2 percent to 7,200.08 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.

1 percent to 5,694.24 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.1 percent to 12,643.55.

In foreign exchange activity, the pound was down about 0.6 percent against the Dollar. The euro gained just over 0.7 percent versus sterling.

British and European negotiators will return to intense negotiations on a draft Brexit deal Wednesday after late-night talks brought them closer but failed to confirm an elusive breakthrough.