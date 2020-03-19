UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Mixed At Open After ECB Stimulus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:05 PM

European stocks mixed at open after ECB stimulus

Europe's stock markets opened mixed Thursday as investors took on board the European Central Bank's $800-billion bond-buying stimulus programme aimed at containing the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Europe's stock markets opened mixed Thursday as investors took on board the European Central Bank's $800-billion bond-buying stimulus programme aimed at containing the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.7 percent to 5,045.53 points and Frankfurt's DAX also dropped 0.7 percent at 8,383.38.

In Paris, however, the Paris CAC 40 rebounded 1.2 percent to 3,799.01 points.

More Stories From Business

