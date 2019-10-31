European stocks mixed at open after Fed cut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Europe's main stock markets diverged at the open on Thursday, as investors mulled another interest rate reduction from the US Federal Reserve.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.

4 percent to 7,303.14 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 receded 0.1 percent to 5,763.15 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.2 percent to stand at 12,935.13 points.