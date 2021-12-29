European stocks mixed at open as London returns

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:42 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :London stocks climbed at the open Wednesday as the FTSE resumed trading after a long holiday weekend, while eurozone equities dipped.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.9 percent to 7,437.55 points, mirroring solid gains for European indices on Tuesday.

At the open Wednesday, Frankfurt's DAX index fell 0.2 percent to 15,926.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 eased 0.1 percent to 7,176.32.

