European Stocks Mixed At Open Following Recent Gains

European stock markets opened mixed on Thursday following recent gains, as traders reacted to rebounding UK growth and cooling US inflation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened mixed on Thursday following recent gains, as traders reacted to rebounding UK growth and cooling US inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,201.53 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 15,829.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 6,857.48.

