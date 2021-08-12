European stocks mixed at open following recent gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened mixed on Thursday following recent gains, as traders reacted to rebounding UK growth and cooling US inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,201.53 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 15,829.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 6,857.48.