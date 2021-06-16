European stocks mixed before Fed decision

European stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday ahead of an interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 percent to 7,202.89 points, with investors digesting news that UK inflation soared to 2.1 percent in May.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.1 percent to 15,717.48 points, while the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.1 percent to 6,646.51.

"The Federal Reserve takes centre stage later, with investors on high alert for any changes in outlook," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

"The accompanying comments from the Fed meeting will be closely scrutinised, with further evidence of a strengthening recovery and inflationary pressures guiding the next steps."US central bankers have made clear they will not alter monetary policy until they see lasting signs that employment and inflation have recovered from the unprecedented economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.