European Stocks Mixed In Early Deals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

European stocks mixed in early deals

Europe's main stock markets diverged in early trade on Monday, with London gaining ground but eurozone counterparts nudging into the red

Europe's main stock markets diverged in early trade on Monday, with London gaining ground but eurozone counterparts nudging into the red.

In early morning deals, the British capital's FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was up 0.

6 percent at 7,596.13 points.

On the downside, the Paris CAC 40 index dipped 0.2 percent to 5,600.53 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 marginally lower at 12,414.63 compared with Friday's close.

