European Stocks Mostly Ahead At Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

European stocks mostly ahead at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :European stocks mainly rose Monday at the opening bell, as investors remained cautious over the deadly coronavirus pandemic, dealers said.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies firmed 0.1 percent to 5,794.24 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.5 percent to 10,676.09 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 4,513.25.

Milan's FTSE Mib advanced 0.1 percent to 17,078.50 but Madrid's IBEX 35 fell 0.3 percent to 6,854.30 points.

New York oil meanwhile collapsed below $15 a barrel Monday, hitting the lowest level in more than two decades, with traders concerned that storage facilities are filling up as COVID-19 strangles demand.

"Coronavirus-related developments will continue to remain top of market minds for investors in a busy week ahead," said Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

"There is growing fear about how US citizens are reacting and whether the government is going far enough to make sure the public adhere to the lockdown rules.

"President Donald Trump has been under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, with his usual off the cuff press conferences leaving many nervous."

