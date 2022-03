London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :European stock markets fell at the open Tuesday in Frankfurt and Paris but rose in London, amid concern over Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine, dealers said.

In initial deals, Frankfurt's DAX index slid 0.5 percent to 14,393.75 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.4 percent to 6,631.91.