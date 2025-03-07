European stocks mostly falter before ECB rate decision

European stock markets largely faltered and the euro rose Thursday as the European Central Bank looked set to once again trim interest rates

European government bond yields surged as investors braced for higher defence spending from Germany, which continued to support the Frankfurt stock market.

London and Paris slid, however, approaching the half-way stage.

That came despite Asian markets rallying as investors welcomed US President Donald Trump's tariff delay on the auto sector and on hopes of a large stimulus package from China.

The bonds selloff, as yields soared, extended to Asia, with Japanese 10-year yields hitting 1.5 percent for the first time in more than a decade.

As yields surge, existing bonds become less attractive.

The ECB later Thursday is expected to deliver a quarter-point cut to eurozone interest rates to help combat sluggish growth.

The near-term "outlook for rates is less clear... as the seismic shift in German fiscal spending may have an impact on future ECB policy", said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.

Analysts said the central bank could signal that a pause to cuts was in sight -- sentiment that boosted the euro ahead of the latest monetary policy decision.

Traders were reacting also to Trump's announcement that automakers would be exempt from tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month.

US automakers have been among the most exposed to Trump's trade policy, which saw 25-percent blanket tariffs imposed on the US' neighbours this week -- with a lower rate for Canadian energy.

The tariff delay "helped reinforce hopes there may be some flexibility in the new administration's trade policy", noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The news further buoyed Asian stock markets, in particular lifting the auto sector.

Chinese stocks responded well to Beijing announcing its 2025 growth target of around five percent, at the start of its annual meeting of the National People's Congress on Wednesday.

The meeting has heightened investors' expectations that a huge fiscal stimulus package could be coming.

China has vowed to make domestic demand its main economic driver despite facing persistent economic headwinds, and as an escalating trade war with the US hit exports.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 8,657.86 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 8,121.06

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 23,109.01

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 37,704.93 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 3.3 percent at 24,369.71 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,381.10 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 43,006.59 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at 1.0792 from 1.0790 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2875 from $1.2896

Dollar/yen: DOWN 148.88 from 148.89 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.82 pence from 83.67 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at $69.45 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $66.48 per barrel