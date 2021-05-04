UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Mostly Higher At Open

European stocks mostly higher at open

European stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London reopening after a long holiday weekend in the UK

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London reopening after a long holiday weekend in the UK.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose by 0.6 percent to 7,008.11 points, catching up with eurozone gains on Monday.

The Paris CAC 40 index on Tuesday opened with a gain of 0.1 percent to 6,316.37 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was flat at 15,230.22.

