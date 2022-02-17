European stocks mostly higher at open 17th Feb, 2022

Europe's top stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading Thursday, as traders reacted to mixed earnings news and kept a close watch on Ukraine developments

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Europe's top stock markets mostly rose at the start of trading Thursday, as traders reacted to mixed earnings news and kept a close watch on Ukraine developments.

Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,418.70 points and the Paris CAC 40 grew 0.7 percent to 7,010.11.

Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,598.18 points.