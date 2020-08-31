European stocks open firmer

European stock markets opened firmer Monday, supported by continued gains on US and Asian bourses

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets opened firmer Monday, supported by continued gains on US and Asian bourses.

Trade was lighter than usual with London closed for a public holiday.

In Paris, the benchmark CAC 40 index added 0.77 percent to 5,041.30 points while in Frankfurt the DAX gained 0.65 percent to 13,117.61 points.