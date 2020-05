Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :European stock markets opened firmer Monday as investors focused on the continued easing of coronavirus restrictions, but trade was quiet with London closed for a public holiday.

In early trade, the Paris CAC-40 index was up 0.85 percent at 4,482.54 points and in Frankfurt the DAX added 1.0 percent to 11,186.04 points.