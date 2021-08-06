European stocks open flat before US jobs data

European stock markets steadied at the open Friday, with traders sitting tight before the release of key US job numbers later in the session

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open Friday, with traders sitting tight before the release of key US job numbers later in the session.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,113.66 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.1 percent to 15,763.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 6,774.68.