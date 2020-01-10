European stocks open higher

(@imziishan)

Europe's main stock markets moved higher at the open on Friday, with traders cautious before key US nonfarm payrolls data, dealers said

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies won 0.

3 percent to 7,620.23 points compared with Thursday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also added 0.3 percent 13,535.75 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 6,046.35.

"Today's nonfarm payrolls are the main economic event," noted analyst Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com.