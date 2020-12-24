European stocks open higher as Brexit deal expected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets edged higher at the open on Thursday with Britain and the EU finally expected to announce a post-Brexit trade deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 6,506.

07 points at the start of a shortened pre-Christmas trading day, while the pound was up around half-a-percent against the euro and Dollar.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,537.84 points while Frankfurt was shut ahead of the festive break.

