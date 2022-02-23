European stocks open higher with all eyes on Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday, as investors tracked the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 advanced 0.5 percent to 7,531.42 points compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX added 0.8 percent to 14,814.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost one percent to 6,854.16.

Asian equities also pushed higher after world powers imposed less harsh sanctions on Moscow than feared.

"Market mood is not cheerful but the softer-than-feared sanctions somewhat help," said SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Trading floors remain on edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics, with Western leaders warning that a war could break out imminently.