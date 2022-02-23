UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Open Higher With All Eyes On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

European stocks open higher with all eyes on Ukraine

European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday, as investors tracked the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday, as investors tracked the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 advanced 0.5 percent to 7,531.42 points compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX added 0.8 percent to 14,814.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost one percent to 6,854.16.

Asian equities also pushed higher after world powers imposed less harsh sanctions on Moscow than feared.

"Market mood is not cheerful but the softer-than-feared sanctions somewhat help," said SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Trading floors remain on edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics, with Western leaders warning that a war could break out imminently.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Frankfurt Vladimir Putin Donetsk Market

Recent Stories

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

19 minutes ago
 Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa t ..

Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa tour

49 seconds ago
 In Turkey, food helps academics bite into Anatolia ..

In Turkey, food helps academics bite into Anatolia's rich history

52 seconds ago
 South Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine for 5-11 Year ..

South Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine for 5-11 Year Olds - Officials

53 seconds ago
 EU Finance Ministers to Discuss Tougher Sanctions ..

EU Finance Ministers to Discuss Tougher Sanctions Against Moscow on February 25- ..

55 seconds ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>