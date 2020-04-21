European stocks open lower on sub-zero oil

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :European stocks opened down Tuesday after US oil prices ducked below zero overnight for the first time, as coronavirus wipes out global crude demand and sparks a vast supply glut.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies dived 1.4 percent to 5,728.99 points, Frankfurt's DAX erased 1.7 percent to 10,487.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.4 percent to 4,463.56 compared with Monday's closing levels.

