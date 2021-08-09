UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Open Mixed Tracking Global Data

Mon 09th August 2021

London, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets opened mixed Monday as Chinese data added to surging inflation concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,110.00 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 grew 0.1 percent to 15,783.

85 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,827.89.

Chinese factory inflation rose more than expected in July, data showed Monday, as surging commodity prices offset government measures to temper costs.

It comes after strong US jobs data Friday that raised the prospect of the Federal Reserve soon starting to taper its huge stimulus programme.

