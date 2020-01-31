UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Open Narrowly Mixed In Cautious Trade

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:55 PM

European markets opened narrowly mixed in cautious trade Friday, with investors keeping a close eye on developments in China where the death toll from a new virus outbreak continues to rise

In London, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.12 percent at 7,373.

50 points but in Paris the CAC 40 was up 0.33 percent at 5,891.41 while Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.36 percent to 13,205.69.

Asian markets were generally firmer overnight after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency but held off on recommending restrictions on the movement of people.

