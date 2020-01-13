European Stocks Open With Gains
Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:48 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets moved higher at the open on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 7,605.48 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.3 percent 13,518.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 6,046.96 compared with Friday's close.