European stocks plunge over 3% on Ukraine crisis

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :European stock markets plunged more than three percent in morning trade Friday as Ukraine tensions escalate after Russia took control of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slumped 3.1 percent to 7,015.84 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index tumbled 3.6 percent to 13,201.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 3.7 percent to 6,142.80.