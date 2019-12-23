European stocks pressured at open

Europe's major stock markets started Monday on a weak footing with many investors away for the holidays

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Europe's major stock markets started Monday on a weak footing with many investors away for the holidays.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms dipped 0.2 percent to 7,569.52 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent to stand at 6,013.02, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 remained flat compared with Friday's closing level.