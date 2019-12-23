UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Pressured At Open

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:27 PM

European stocks pressured at open

Europe's major stock markets started Monday on a weak footing with many investors away for the holidays

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Europe's major stock markets started Monday on a weak footing with many investors away for the holidays.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms dipped 0.2 percent to 7,569.52 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 slipped 0.1 percent to stand at 6,013.02, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 remained flat compared with Friday's closing level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Holidays London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: OIC believes in diversity and suppor ..

12 minutes ago

The OIC closely follows up the recent Developments ..

12 minutes ago

NATO Chief Says Ready to Meet With Putin in 'Right ..

5 minutes ago

Islamia University Bahawalpur 'Majlis-e-Mabahisa' ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

8 minutes ago

US, UK, Irish, Canadian Diplomats to Visit Suspect ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.