UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rally As US Set To Avoid Debt Default

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:24 PM

European stocks rally as US set to avoid debt default

European stock markets gained more than one percent at the open Thursday following rallies across Asia, with the United States set to avoid defaulting on its debt

London, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets gained more than one percent at the open Thursday following rallies across Asia, with the United States set to avoid defaulting on its debt.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.2 percent to 7,078.43 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 1.3 percent to 15,165.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 1.3 percent to 6,576.47.

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months.

The deal would represent the first breakthrough in a partisan staring match that risked leaving the United States unable to service its debt after the estimated deadline of October 18, which would have shattered the US economy and led to a global recession.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt United States October Democrats Market From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate O ..

Motegi, Blinken Discuss Regional Issues, Climate Over Phone - Tokyo

58 seconds ago
 President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan e ..

President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan earthquake; direct coordinated ..

1 minute ago
 Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus ..

Sydney readies for 'freedom day' after long virus lockdown

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

18 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills daughter to marry woman in nei ..

Man allegedly kills daughter to marry woman in neighborhood

18 minutes ago
 Mirziyoyev, Putin Discussed Situation in Afghanist ..

Mirziyoyev, Putin Discussed Situation in Afghanistan - Uzbek Presidential Office

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.