European stocks rally at open 11 February 2020

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets jumped at the start of trading on Tuesday, with investors emboldened by gains overnight on Wall Street and earlier in Asia.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 rose 1.0 percent to 7,523.57 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 won 1.1 percent to 13,635.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 6,059.27.