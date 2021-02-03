UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rally At Open

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:06 PM

European stocks rally at open

European stock markets rallied at the open Wednesday, building on the previous session's strong gains driven by progress over a US stimulus deal and on tackling the coronavirus pandemic

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8 percent to 6,566.14 points.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8 percent to 6,566.14 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 jumped 1.0 percent to 13,967.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.9 percent to 5,615.25.

