European stocks rally at open 19 August 2019

European stock markets rallied at the start of trading on Monday on US-China trade talk hopes that lifted also Asian equities

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets rallied at the start of trading on Monday on US-China trade talk hopes that lifted also Asian equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8 percent to 7,172.89 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 jumped 1.0 percent to 11,679.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.9 percent to 5,347.95.