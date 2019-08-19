UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rally At Open 19 August 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:08 PM

European stocks rally at open 19 August 2019

European stock markets rallied at the start of trading on Monday on US-China trade talk hopes that lifted also Asian equities

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets rallied at the start of trading on Monday on US-China trade talk hopes that lifted also Asian equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.8 percent to 7,172.89 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 jumped 1.0 percent to 11,679.87 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.9 percent to 5,347.95.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Authorities Say Evacuation From New Delhi's Low-Ly ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 16 Civilians Injured in Multiple Blasts i ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Bahawalpur announces Ninth, Class 9th result

39 minutes ago

Iran's Foreign Minister Arrives in Finland for Hig ..

2 minutes ago

Tarbela dam near to attain maximum conservation le ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.