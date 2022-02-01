UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rally At Open After Tokyo, US Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:01 PM

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets rallied at the open Tuesday following gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street as traders assess the outlook for interest rate hikes faced with high inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7 percent to 7,519.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 1.0 percent to 15,624.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.9 percent to 7,063.22.

