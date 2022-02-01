European stocks rally at open after Tokyo, US gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :European stock markets rallied at the open Tuesday following gains in Tokyo and overnight on Wall Street as traders assess the outlook for interest rate hikes faced with high inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7 percent to 7,519.34 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index won 1.0 percent to 15,624.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.9 percent to 7,063.22.