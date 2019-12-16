European stocks rally, pound steadies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :European stock markets pushed higher Monday, led by strong gains for London thanks to a steadier pound.

The Dollar largely weakened and Asian equities mostly retreated as markets awaited details of a key China-US trade deal.

Sterling held up, but was down from Friday's 18-month highs against the dollar and more than three-year peak on the euro.

The pound surged Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's crushing election win that allows him to push through his Brexit agreement.

The Currency's surge stalled Monday by "UK services and manufacturing PMI surveys slumping sharply", said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

"However, while the contraction in both sectors is far from ideal, this is likely to be a short-term drop as businesses held off until the election result became clear." The pound's steadier showing Monday helped to boost London's benchmark FTSE 100 index that features a number of multinationals earning in Dollars.

Around 1115 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 2.1 percent. In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.6 percent and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.

8 percent.

The eurozone's economy meanwhile remained at a near standstill in December, extending the worst quarterly performance since 2013, according to a closely-watched survey compiled by IHS Markit research group.

And while the removal of uncertainty surrounding Brexit allowed markets to breathe a huge sigh of relief, analysts urged caution with the saga having some way to run.

"This is just the end of the beginning," noted Quentin Fitzsimmons at T. Rowe price.

"The real work of negotiating the UK's future trading relationship with the EU lies ahead and that has the potential to become very complicated." China-US trade progress also dominated markets' focus Monday.

The world's two economic superpowers on Friday said they had finally reached a partial deal, cooling down their long-running tariffs row, as the imposition of fresh measures were cancelled as some others were wound down.

Anticipation that a pact neared had helped to fire global markets towards the end of last week, but selling began soon after the announcement was made with Wall Street finishing flat Friday.