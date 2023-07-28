Open Menu

European Stocks Rally, Wall Street Slumps On Interest Rate Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Stock markets had a mixed showing Thursday as European indices rallied while Wall Street slipped on concerns over interest rates

European Central Bank policymakers delivered another interest rate increase as anticipated, with eurozone consumer prices still rising fast.

But ECB chief Christine Lagarde sent dovish signals, leaving open the possibility of a pause in its streak of rate hikes as the eurozone's economic outlook has deteriorated.

Frankfurt set a record close, while Paris and London logged gains as well.

"We've seen a strong session ... as investors increasingly adopt the view that central banks could be done when it comes to further rate hikes," said analyst Michael Hewson at CMC Markets.

He added that the latest set of economic numbers "pointed to a goldilocks scenario for the US economy." The US Federal Reserve, as expected, also raised borrowing costs again on Wednesday as it seeks to bring inflation down further, but there remain lingering worries of more aggressive actions ahead.

Wall Street stocks tumbled on resurgent concerns about higher rates after US second-quarter gross domestic product growth topped expectations.

FHN Financial's Chris Low said the jump in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note above four percent reflected a rethink of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary on Wednesday, when the US central bank lifted rates and kept alive the possibility of more hikes.

- Key figures around 2030 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 35,282.72 points (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.6 percent at 4,537.41 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.6 percent at 14,050.11 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,692.76 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.7 percent at 16,406.03 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 2.1 percent at 7,465.24 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.3 percent at 4,447.44 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 32,891.16 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.4 percent at 19,639.11 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,216.67 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0978 from $1.1089 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2794 from $1.2943 Euro/pound: UP at 85.78 from 85.65 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 139.44 yen from 140.34 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $84.24 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $80.09 per barrel

More Stories From Business