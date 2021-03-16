European stocks rebound at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets rebounded Tuesday, tracking recovery-fuelled gains elsewhere on the eve of an interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies added 0.6 percent 6,789.17 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 also gained 0.

6 percent to 14,545.52 points and Paris added 0.3 percent to 6,053.52.

European stocks had retreated on Monday after more countries halted use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Nevertheless, optimism over the economic recovery helped push Asian markets higher Tuesday following another record on Wall Street, with the focus on the Fed's much-anticipated policy meeting this week.