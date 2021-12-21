European stocks rebound at open 21st Dec, 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :European equities rebounded by 1.0 percent on Tuesday after the previous day's sharp global selloff that was rooted in concerns over Omicron economic fallout.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies climbed to 7,268.

87 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index increased to 6,940.38 points and Frankfurt's DAX rose to 15,390.79.

Global equity and oil markets had slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron Covid-19 variant.