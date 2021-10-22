European stocks rebound at open 22nd Oct, 2021

European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday following a recovery also in Tokyo as investors closed out another mixed week for equities

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday following a recovery also in Tokyo as investors closed out another mixed week for equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.1 percent to 7,193.87 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,517.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent to 6,721.70.