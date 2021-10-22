UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rebound At Open 22nd Oct, 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:44 PM

European stocks rebound at open 22nd Oct, 2021

European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday following a recovery also in Tokyo as investors closed out another mixed week for equities

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open Friday following a recovery also in Tokyo as investors closed out another mixed week for equities.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.1 percent to 7,193.87 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.3 percent to 15,517.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.5 percent to 6,721.70.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Tokyo Market

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype arou ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype around clash between Pakistan and ..

13 minutes ago
 Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

Seven dead in fire at Russian factory: ministry

57 seconds ago
 Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp a ..

Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp attack

59 seconds ago
 90 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in IIOJK

90 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Renault forecasts production fall on shortages

Renault forecasts production fall on shortages

1 minute ago
 Severe Gales Leave Almost 20,000 Estonian Househol ..

Severe Gales Leave Almost 20,000 Estonian Households Without Electricity

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.