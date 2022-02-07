UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rebound At Open 7th Feb, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 01:47 PM

European stocks rebound at open 7th Feb, 2022

Europe's main stock markets recovered at the open Monday following pre-weekend losses, as sentiment continues to be dominated by the outlook for interest rate rises as inflation soars

London, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets recovered at the open Monday following pre-weekend losses, as sentiment continues to be dominated by the outlook for interest rate rises as inflation soars.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.5 percent to 7,556.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.8 percent to 15,212.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 6,987.17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Paki ..

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rashi

6 minutes ago
 Shanghai stocks rally on return from long break 7t ..

Shanghai stocks rally on return from long break 7th Feb, 2022

10 minutes ago
 Woman killed in accident in sargodha

Woman killed in accident in sargodha

10 minutes ago
 Australian states ease restrictions as COVID-19 ca ..

Australian states ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop down

28 minutes ago
 Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test ..

Australia to provide tax breaks for COVID-19 test costs

28 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female ath ..

Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female athletes' participation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>