European stocks rebound at open 7th Feb, 2022

Europe's main stock markets recovered at the open Monday following pre-weekend losses, as sentiment continues to be dominated by the outlook for interest rate rises as inflation soars

London, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets recovered at the open Monday following pre-weekend losses, as sentiment continues to be dominated by the outlook for interest rate rises as inflation soars.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.5 percent to 7,556.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.8 percent to 15,212.90 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.5 percent to 6,987.17.