European Stocks Rebound At Open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:34 PM

European stocks rebound at open

Europe's major equity indices rebounded at the open on Tuesday, as more nations moved closer towards easing coronavirus lockdowns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Europe's major equity indices rebounded at the open on Tuesday, as more nations moved closer towards easing coronavirus lockdowns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies advanced 1.6 percent compared with the closing level on Monday to stand at 5,844.02 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX won 1.5 percent to 10,620.52 and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.6 percent to 4,449.82.

"European markets are trading higher as investors are optimistic about the re-opening of the global economy," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"More and more countries are moving closer to ease the lockdown measures."

