UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rebound At Open

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:13 PM

European stocks rebound at open

European stock markets rallied by more than two percent in opening deals on Tuesday, as global investor sentiment was boosted by US Federal Reserve stimulus news

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets rallied by more than two percent in opening deals on Tuesday, as global investor sentiment was boosted by US Federal Reserve stimulus news.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip firms advanced 2.5 percent to 6,214.39 points, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 2.4 percent to 12,199.97 and the Paris CAC 40 gained 2.3 percent to 4,925.07.

Asian equities jumped as growing fears about a possible second wave of infections were eclipsed by the Fed's launch of a massive programme to support Main Street businesses hit by the virus lockdown.

The main driver of the gains was the Fed's Main Street Lending Program and an emergency lifeline under which the Fed will buy up to $750 billion in corporate bonds.

"The formal start of the Fed's corporate bond buying programme boosted global sentiment," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"Adding to the seemingly addictive stimulus high, the Trump administration is weighing up a $1 trillion infrastructure spend to spur on the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Driver Trump London Paris Frankfurt Buy Market Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL launches Pakistan's largest 4K LED TV

13 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$1 billion Suku ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,248 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to restart anti-polio drive from July

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 294,300 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Moderate quake jolts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.