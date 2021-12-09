UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rebound At Open After Asia Gains

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:01 PM

London, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the open Thursday following gains in Asia and overnight on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 7,360.56 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.1 percent to 15,708.40 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 percent to 7,035.55.

