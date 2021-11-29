UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rebound At Open After Omicron Freefall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:08 PM

European stocks rebound at open after Omicron freefall

European stock markets rallied in opening deals on Monday, rebounding from a pre-weekend slump that was sparked by fears over a new variant of Covid-1

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :European stock markets rallied in opening deals on Monday, rebounding from a pre-weekend slump that was sparked by fears over a new variant of Covid-19.

London, Frankfurt and Paris gained more than one percent in value, having tumbled by around four percent on Friday.

"Markets were oversold on Friday and traders panicked," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"Today, we see bargain hunting," Aslam said.

"However, these bargain hunters know that risk related to the coronavirus variant are still significant.

" Analysts remain cautious over the outlook owing to ongoing uncertainty over the Omicron variant and its broader economic impact.

"With heightened uncertainty currently the order of the day, a sustained relief rally is too early to call," warned Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

Asian markets, however, extended losses Monday but oil rebounded strongly as investors try to assess the threat of the new Omicron Covid strain on the global economic recovery.

Stock markets and oil prices had plunged Friday after the emergence of the variant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Paris Frankfurt Turkish Lira Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts sere ..

Bakhtawar's photo with newly born son depicts serenity

13 minutes ago
 The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

The Magic Man — Shot on vivo X70 Pro

13 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Holds Meeting on Military Security Issu ..

Lukashenko Holds Meeting on Military Security Issues

55 seconds ago
 Russia Has No Problems With Possibilities to Incre ..

Russia Has No Problems With Possibilities to Increase Oil Output Within OPEC+ - ..

56 seconds ago
 Tanoli takes over as Chairman KPL

Tanoli takes over as Chairman KPL

58 seconds ago
 Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvi ..

Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.