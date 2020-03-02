UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Rebound At Open; London Up 2.8%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 02:19 PM

European stocks rebound at open; London up 2.8%

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets rebounded strongly at the start of trading on Monday, with London surging 2.8 percent after last week's coronavirus-fuelled plunge for equities.

Shortly after the open, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rallied to 6,766.

84 points after diving 11.1 percent last week.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index recovered 1.8 percent to 12,108.01 points and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 2.1 percent to 5,421.09.

