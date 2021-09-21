UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Rebound From Global Rout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:58 PM

Europe's stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Tuesday, after a global slump the previous day was sparked by fears over the possible collapse of property giant China Evergrande

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained almost 0.8 percent to 6,955.84 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 1.

1 percent to 6,523.52 points, buoyed by a bright stock market debut for Universal Music Group.

Frankfurt's newly expanded DAX 40 index rose 0.6 percent to 15,221.20.

Equities fluctuated in Asia with investors nervously keeping an eye on Evergrande.

Markets are also juggling an expected tightening of US monetary policy, rising Covid infections, a slowing global recovery, elevated inflation and a brewing energy crunch.

