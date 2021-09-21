European stocks rebound from global rout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe's stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Tuesday, after a global slump the previous day was sparked by fears over the possible collapse of property giant China Evergrande

London, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Tuesday, after a global slump the previous day was sparked by fears over the possible collapse of property giant China Evergrande.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained almost 0.8 percent to 6,955.84 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 1.

1 percent to 6,523.52 points, buoyed by a bright stock market debut for Universal Music Group.

Frankfurt's newly expanded DAX 40 index rose 0.6 percent to 15,221.20.

Equities fluctuated in Asia with investors nervously keeping an eye on Evergrande.

Markets are also juggling an expected tightening of US monetary policy, rising Covid infections, a slowing global recovery, elevated inflation and a brewing energy crunch.