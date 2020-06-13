UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rebound From Heavy Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:54 AM

European stocks rebound from heavy losses

European equity markets rebounded Friday as investors snapped up bargains after the previous day's rout on fears over the coronavirus economic fallout and the likelihood of a second wave of the pandemic in the United States

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):European equity markets rebounded Friday as investors snapped up bargains after the previous day's rout on fears over the coronavirus economic fallout and the likelihood of a second wave of the pandemic in the United States.

The magnitude of the earthquake caused by the COVID-19 outbreak was brought home by official data showing the British economy shrank 20.4 percent month-on-month in April.

Markets also looked beyond data showing that eurozone industrial production plummeted 17.1 percent in April, with factories hit hard by coronavirus lockdowns.

After sharp losses overnight on Wall Street, Asia fell sharply but then steadied somewhat before Europe reversed early losses on Friday to post gains of 1.5 percent in London and Frankfurt while Paris jumped 2.5 percent.

- 'Buying on the dip' - "As if it was not already clear that we are living through extraordinary times, investors are piling back into stock on Friday after a sharp sell-off a day earlier," said analyst Craig Erlam at trading group OANDA.

"While yesterday's 6.9-percent plunge in the Dow is not even in the top three worst days this year, it is still a quite remarkable daily drop historically.

"Today's rebound may not last... but these markets are very strange and I wouldn't be surprised if it's instead being perceived as a 'buy the dip' opportunity." Europe's indices had tumbled Thursday on growing virus concerns, with Frankfurt down 4.5 percent, London losing 4.0 percent and Paris sinking 4.

7 percent.

Global equities dived as investors worried about a second US virus wave and after the US Federal Reserve warned of a "highly uncertain" economic outlook because of the pandemic.

Stocks have blasted higher since hitting a deep trough three months ago, supported by trillions of dollars in government and central bank funding and an easing of lockdown measures.

But the optimism on trading floors was shattered Wednesday when Fed boss Jerome Powell signalled the world's top economy would take some time to bounce back from the crisis.

While his comments, and the bank's decision to keep interest rates at near zero for at least two years, was as expected, the dose of reality jolted traders.

That coincided with figures showing a spike in new infections in key states including Texas, California, Arizona and Florida, which fanned concerns of a new wave as the nation slowly reopens.

- Wall Street rout - Asian markets fell further, but losses were shallower than earlier in the day and much lighter than on Wall Street on Thursday, where all three main indexes were routed.

Analysts also blamed profit-taking after the huge run-up since March, which has seen some indices rise more than 50 percent, with many saying investors had run ahead of themselves on hopes for a V-shaped recovery.

Thursday's equities retreat was reflected in oil markets, with both main contracts tumbling more than eight percent on uncertainty over energy demand and data showing a jump in US stockpiles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Earthquake World Europe Oil Bank London Paris Frankfurt Buy Powell Craig Florida United States March April May Market Post All From Government Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.