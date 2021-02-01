UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rebound In Early Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:06 PM

European stocks rebound in early deals

European stock markets rebounded early Monday from recent heavy losses, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent at 6,452.24 points

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets rebounded early Monday from recent heavy losses, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent at 6,452.24 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 1.1 percent to 13,584.

47 points and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 percent to stand at 5,451.12.

Equities bounced Monday following last week's blood-letting as bargain-buyers moved in but dealers remain on edge over the future course of the coronavirus pandemic and a stuttering vaccination programme in many countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese vaccine, ..

5 minutes ago

Italy reports 11,252 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

71,000 5G base stations built in China's Jiangsu

1 minute ago

China bans classroom mobile phone use over addicti ..

1 minute ago

France Wants Restaurants Defying Coronavirus Restr ..

4 minutes ago

First batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.